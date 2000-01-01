Ploss named 4-H Royalty

Due to the small number of 4-H Royalty candidates, it was decided that only one young member would be named the 4-H Royalty. This year it was Rachel Ploss.

Ploss is not new to the 4-H Royalty Court. She was part of the court in 2016 and 2017. She was also first runner-up Miss Pulaski County in 2017. Ploss was also a 4-H Royalty applicant in 2015.

The 4-H Royalty crowning and court is given to the top 4-H members who exemplify the true qualities of the 4-H program. The 4-H Royalty and court are determined through an application and interview process. The application includes their 4-H achievement record, club involvement and community service. The candidates also complete an essay.

Emily Field and Valerie Field were named to the court. The sisters are daughters of Darrin and Dana Field. They are members of the Monroe 76’ers 4-H Club. Emily was also a 4-H Royalty applicant in 2016 and 2017.

Along with the announcing of the 4-H Royalty, 4-H members were recognized for the number of years they have dedicated to the program. Volunteers and 4-H leaders were also applauded for their continual hard work.

