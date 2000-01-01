Ploss named 500 Festival Princess

Pulaski County is making a name for itself at the Indy 500 and it’s not with a vehicle and a driver.

For the third time within the last five years, Pulaski County will be represented in the Indy 500 festivities by a young woman who was named a 500 Festival Princess. This year, Rachel Ploss has been named one of 33 Virtual 500 Festival Princesses.

This year, the 500 Virtual Festival Princesses represent 16 Indiana colleges and universities and 21 cities and towns across the state. The princesses were selected from hundreds of applications based on their communication skills, academic performance, community involvement, commitment to service and leadership.

Ploss, who is a 2018 Winamac Community High School graduate, is the daughter of Tony and Patti Ploss, of Star City. She is also a senior at Indiana University-Purdue University where she is majoring in philanthropic studies.

She is the fourth Pulaski County young woman to become a 500 Festival Princess. Regan Culp was a princess last year and Alyssa (Garnett) Burns was a 2016 Festival Princess. Cyndi Halleck Garnett was named a 500 Festival Princess in 1987.