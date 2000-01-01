PMH addressing patients’ financial needs

Pulaski Memorial Hospital is not only striving to meet the physical needs of the patients, but also finding new ways to help patients pay their medical bills associated with the hospital services.

Hospital financial counselor Melanie Stoll recently earned her license as an Indiana Navigator. What that means is that she can assist patients with the Medicaid and Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) applications. She can also assist with Marketplace insurance. She received her Indiana Navigator license less than a month ago.

The hospital also is an application organization. Stoll said people can visit the hospital to complete the Medicaid and Healthy Indiana Plan applications instead of going to the Department of Family and Children.

Those who can qualify for Medicaid and HIP include those who may not have a job or qualify financially for the programs. Pregnant woman may also qualify even though they may have insurance if they can’t afford to pay for the difference after their insurance.

Stoll said the ideal situation would be for patients who are uninsured to visit her before they have any medical work done.

Along with helping patients file for Medicaid and HIP, Stoll can also help patients see if they qualify for help in regards to self-pay. To assist patients who might need to make payments, the hospital utilizes an outside company called CarePayment.

The hospital also offers financial assistance that is based on income, the amount of people in a household, and the federal poverty guidelines. Stoll said in order to qualify for the financial assistance, a patient must first be insured.