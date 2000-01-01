PMH employees receive COVID-19 vaccines

Pulaski Memorial Hospital staff are some of the first individuals, who have a connection of Pulaski County, to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Several Pulaski Memorial Hospital frontline workers traveled to Logansport Memorial Hospital to receive the first of two shots on Dec. 18. Pulaski Memorial Hospital Chief of Nursing Linda Webb and Lyndsey Ball, vice president of nursing services, also helped Logansport Memorial Hospital administer the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

PMH Communications Director Brian Ledley said the vaccines are not in Pulaski County but are being stored at hub hospitals or places that can store the product in freezing temperatures.

He noted that the initial phase of administering the vaccines is to health care workers, long-term care residents and people who are in front of patients. The health care workers can include nurses, physicians, private practice nurses, long-term facility nurses, etc.

In regards to the staff at the hospital who would be vaccinated first, Ledley said the state gave local hospitals the ability to prioritize who would receive the shots first.