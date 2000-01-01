Police called to Winamac schools for marijuana odor

Winamac police were called to the Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation on Dec. 14 for what appeared to be the odor of marijuana.

Winamac Police Officer Brian Gaillard was called to the Winamac Community High School at about 8:30 a.m. When Gaillard arrived he was told the smell was emanating from upstairs. He did smell a hint of it so he requested assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units.