Police contact a person of interest in fatal fire

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Murphy anticipates filing charges against a Medaryville man who was a person of interest in the recent Medaryville fatal fire that occurred.

An Indiana State Police Officer and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Woodruff questioned Danny Clark on Monday after he was arrested in Louisiana on a warrant. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office found Clark after evidence indicated he may be in that area.

Clark is suspected of being connected to a Medaryville fire where the body of a man was found. Medaryville firefighters were called to a structure fire on Aug. 13 at approximately 2:31 p.m. When they arrived in the 9000 block of CR 300 N., Medaryville, they found a house fully engulfed by fire. As firefighters began the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire, they found a deceased individual and immediately contacted the sheriff’s office.

At the time of the Journal press, Murphy anticipated filing charges on Tuesday against Clark.

