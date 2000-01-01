Police continue to try to identify woman

Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies continue to search for the identity of a woman who was recently involved in an incident at a local bank on July 16.

Police responded to what appeared to be an attempted bank robbery on July 16 at the Alliance Bank in Francesville. The alleged suspect had fled the area and police were left with video surveillance as a means to identify the woman.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine said it appears the woman told the teller to step back from the counter and to fill her bag with money or they would kill her brother. The bank manager then asked if she could help the woman. At that time, the woman left. No weapons were displayed at the time of the incident and it appeared the bag the woman had was empty.

Anyone with information regarding the woman can contact the sheriff’s office at 574-946-6655 or 800-283-3341.