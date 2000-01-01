Police, fire marshal investigate fatal fire

Police are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Aug. 13 where one man was found.

Medaryville firefighters were called to a structure fire on Aug. 13 at approximately 2:31 p.m. When they arrived in the 9000 block of CR 300 N., Medaryville, they found a house fully engulfed by fire. The Winamac Volunteer Fire Department and the North Judson Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

As firefighters began the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire, they found a deceased individual and immediately contacted the sheriff’s office.

Pulaski County officials have said the incident is an ongoing investigation and they will not be releasing any additional information.

