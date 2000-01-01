Police warn of syringes being disposed of in Francesville

Francesville Town Marshal Doug Lee warned the town council that syringes are being seen around town.

During a regular town council meeting on April 17, Lee said drug paraphernalia items have been dropped around town causing a public safety concern.

“If people find them don’t just throw them away — call us,” Lee said. “We will come get them and do what we need to do.”

Lee said 26 syringes have been found as of the meeting.

Lee said police are investigating the situation.