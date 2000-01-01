Pool project could benefit from grant

The Winamac Parks and Recreation Board held a public meeting in regards to obtaining grant funding for the proposed community pool.

On May 22, an audience gathered to discuss how a Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund grant could impact the proposed community pool project.

Parks and recreation board president Courtney Poor gave those who were in attendance a brief overview of why the public meeting was being held. Poor said it is required as part of a grant process that the board is currently trying to obtain.

The grant will help fund the building of a new community pool. Raising funds for the community project has been underway since 2015 and pool committee members are now hoping to obtain a grant to help with the construction costs.

Some of those in the audience asked a few questions regarding how the grant works such as how many grants the town can apply for and what is the time frame of knowing when the grant approval is.

Boardwoman Pat Bawcum reminded those in the audience that the board may have to apply for the grant twice because of some of the requirements of federal grants. She said after those deficiencies are addressed the board can reapply for the grant.

Boardman Jon Chapman said as part of the grant application a site visit will be made. He anticipates that the site visit will also give an indication of what issues should be corrected such as addressing any Americans With Disabilities Act noncompliance issues.

If the parks board receives the grant, there will be several steps to be completed such as bidding the project out before the construction can begin. The estimated costs were given by a company that designs pools and are not bidded costs, so the costs could increase or decrease.