Pool renovations well underway at West Central

West Central Superintendent Dr. Cathy Rowe went over some of the progress on the pool and campus renovations during a regular school board meeting on Thursday, March 6. Dr. Rowe first presented before and after photos of the football stadium bleachers which is part of the 2025 bond project. Demolition on those started on Feb. 10 and finished around March 6. Work will soon begin on the middle and high school cafeteria, the elementary cafeteria, the breezeway that connects the two buildings and the exterior doors as well as the elementary roof. It was noted that the elementary roof experiences significant leaks when it rains and the rain gets into the light fixtures.