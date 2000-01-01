Portions of old courthouse retaining wall not for sale, for now

Although there has been some public interest, the Pulaski County Commissioners decided on July 21 that they are not interested in selling portions of the county courthouse's old retaining wall at this time. Before mentioning the retaining wall, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer told the commissioners how they are handling old furniture from the courthouse. Currently, old furniture and equipment is in storage in the highway garage lobby. Origer noted that a few items have been sold and others sent to a consignment sale. He added that the Pulaski County Health Department is interested in looking through the leftover furniture and that opportunity will be given to other county departments as well. After that, Origer intends to work with what rules Indiana Code provides as far as disposing of property and making it available to the public. However, he acknowledged that the old courthouse retaining wall is going to be a bit trickier. He went on to explain that he brings the retaining wall up because he was contacted over the past weekend by a resident who is interested in purchasing 200 linear feet of the retaining wall. Origer said he knows that there are residents in the community who would like to see the wall reinstalled, but they have a spending threshold that they cannot exceed, even with the interest that has been accrued. Origer asked the commissioners for guidance on what he should tell the resident – is the county willing to sell some sections of it or would the county prefer to hold on to these sections for now until they decide if there is a financial avenue to put them back in or to find something else to do with them?