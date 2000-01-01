Post office to close for repairs

According to a notice posted on the Winamac post office door dated May 3, 2024, Winamac postal retail service and PO box service will temporarily be relocated to the Rochester post office starting Monday, June 10, 2024 and will continue for two weeks. This change is due to the Winamac post office having flooring completed at that time. Winamac rural route mail delivery customers will continue to receive mail at their home or business. If Winamac rural delivery customers have items that could not be delivered or redelivered, such as hold mail, packages, or signature required items, those items will be located at the Rochester post office for pickup.