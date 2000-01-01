Potato Fest committee looks into fireworks for next year

The Medaryville Potato Fest committee is still reeling from a successful revival of the annual Potato Festival. The committee is currently brainstorming for next year to make it even better. The first thing Kristie Zimmerman said is that the committee would like to see the festival be three days long next year – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She asked the town board if they needed permission to do that and vice president Ashlee Salyer said that closer to that time, they will just need to extend the road closures so they will take care of that at that time. In addition, Zimmerman said that she has been in talks with someone who is licensed and insured who would like to donate some fireworks for Friday night of the festival next year. The only request so far is for Potato Fest to pay the $500 fee to add them as an additional insured party.