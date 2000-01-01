Power From the Past is canceled

The uncertainties of COVID-19 will again cause disappointment to many as the popular Northern Indiana Power From the Past event is canceled.

The decision to cancel the event was made during a meeting on May 19 with the organization officers and board directors.

This is not the first time in the more than 42 years of the event that it has been canceled but it did make history as being the second time. The first time was in 2015 when flooding, soggy grounds and the safety of everyone involved caused the board to cancel the event at the last possible moment. The event was also shortened in 1996 when the river slowly flooded the fairgrounds and it was cleared in the middle of the night because of the threat.

The board is planning on making the show for next year better than ever. They are also looking into a fall mini-show and a tractor drive in September.