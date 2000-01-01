Preliminary band and choir room plans to be presented to West Central

West Central superintendent Cathy Rowe provided the district with several updates ahead of the upcoming school year, including more information about the band and choir room renovations. Rowe explained that the corporation has reached out to three different architectural design firms about conducting the work, with one firm deciding to back out. Rowe went on to explain that it could actually be more expensive to conduct the renovations during the summer than during the school year because it would compete with other larger projects. She concluded that if that is the case, then they might have to consider bundling the renovations in with a larger project in a year or two. Some renderings of what the renovations could look like are tentatively scheduled to be revealed at their August meeting.