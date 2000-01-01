Preliminary ERA resolution for Moss Creek Solar passed

Following the joint session on Oct. 11, the Pulaski County Council was introduced to Resolution 2021-11, which, if passed, would be a preliminary resolution to identify the Moss Creek Solar project as an ERA. Attorney Kevin Tankersley responded to some of Councilman Brian Young's concerns about Indiana State Code, saying he would be willing to collaborate with McKinney and find his sources for the ERA information and they can have a conversation about it. Tankersley said he would get the information to Young before the Dec. 13 meeting. Councilman Mike Tiede made a motion to pass the resolution as presented and it was ultimately passed, with Young remaining in opposition.