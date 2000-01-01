Preliminary solar resolutions presented to county council

Two preliminary resolutions pertaining to Mammoth Solar were presented to the Pulaski County Council on Monday, Feb. 10 for their consideration. They were Resolutions 2025-05 and 2025-06, both preliminary resolutions for Economic Revitalization Area (ERA) designations. Resolution 05 is for adjustments to the already approved Mammoth Solar project, while Resolution 06 is for the proposed Mammoth grazing lands project. Representatives from Doral Renewables LLC were present at the meeting to provide information and to answer questions as needed. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer reminded that a preliminary resolution neither confers ERA designation status on any parcel, nor awards any assessed value deduction (tax abatement).