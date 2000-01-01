Home / News / Preliminary work starts around Pulaski County Courthouse
Digging was conducted by each wall around the courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Crews had to dig deep to see what exactly is underneath the courthouse’s retaining wall.

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The work will help both the engineers and the architects determine what their options are for full repair of the retaining wall versus partial removal. Crews started some preliminary work on the courthouse lawn on Tuesday, Jan. 30. They dug around the courthouse's retaining wall in spots to see if there are footers under the walls and what the condition of those foundations may be. The start date for actual work on the courthouse renovations is still on track for this spring.

