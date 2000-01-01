Preliminary work starts around Pulaski County Courthouse
By:
Megan Galbreath
The work will help both the engineers and the architects determine what their options are for full repair of the retaining wall versus partial removal. Crews started some preliminary work on the courthouse lawn on Tuesday, Jan. 30. They dug around the courthouse's retaining wall in spots to see if there are footers under the walls and what the condition of those foundations may be. The start date for actual work on the courthouse renovations is still on track for this spring.
