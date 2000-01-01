Pretrial diversion agreement made in Johnson case

A local teacher who was arrested in 2017 after coming in contact with police has agreed to a 12-month pretrial diversion agreement.

On April 30, the agreement was filed by the state and will allow Kyle Johnson, 44, Winamac, to avoid criminal charges on his record if he completes the agreed stipulations.

Johnson, who is a teacher and the former boys’ varsity basketball coach for Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, refusing to leave an emergency incident and obstructing traffic after he was arrested on Sept. 19.

As per the pretrial diversion agreement, Johnson will pay $334 to the clerk’s office and complete anger management counseling. He must also not violate any municipal, state or federal laws in the next 12 months. If Johnson does not complete the stipulations in the agreement he will be prosecuted for the three charges. According to court documents, Johnson has been attending anger management counseling.

Johnson could face up to one year in prison and $5,000 in fines if found guilty of the three charges.