Price of garbage pickup looks to increase for Winamac

The price of garbage pickup looks to increase for the Town of Winamac after they opened three bids Monday evening during a regular council meeting.

The bids ranged from an annual price of about $119,952 to $158,400. Two of the bids included the cost of recycling, which ranged from about $54,691.20 to $64,281.60.

After the meeting, town manager Brad Zellers said the proposed bids are about $2,000 more a month than the town is currently paying.