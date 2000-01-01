Home / News / Price of garbage pickup looks to increase for Winamac

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

The price of garbage pickup looks to increase for the Town of Winamac after they opened three bids Monday evening during a regular council meeting. 
The bids ranged from an annual price of about $119,952 to $158,400. Two of the bids included the cost of recycling, which ranged from about $54,691.20 to $64,281.60. 
After the meeting, town manager Brad Zellers said the proposed bids are about $2,000 more a month than the town is currently paying. 

