Pride flags debated during Eastern Pulaski school board meeting

During their first meeting of the year, the Eastern Pulaski school board heard from several individuals during public comment on their opinions about whether staff should be allowed to display pride flags in their classrooms. The board heard from six teachers, one former teacher, one student and one parent during a regular school board meeting on Jan. 9 in the high school auditorium. The comments came in light of the recent removal of a pride flag Consequently, according to a teacher, some students decided to put pride flags on their lockers and in response other students tore them down. All who commented, in some capacity, cited concerns with bullying and the overall treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community among their peers.