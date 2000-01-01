Home / News / Primary will not be held in Pulaski County this year

Primary will not be held in Pulaski County this year

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Pulaski County will not be holding a primary election this year in regards to the Monterey and Medaryville town councils. 
The decision was made by the Pulaski County Election Board during a regular meeting on March 14. 
The board decided that since Medaryville has no contested seats and no one is running for clerk-treasurer and since Monterey has chosen to hold a convention there is no reason to hold a primary election. 
Those who have filed for the Monterey Town Council include democrats Jim Fleury and Doug Denton. Fleury and Denton are current town councilmen. Current clerk-treasurer Linda McCune has also refiled for the seat. Those who are interested in being a member of the council have until Aug. 1 to file because the town is holding a convention. 
In Medaryville, current council members Robert Schultz (R), Suzanna Wilcoxon (R) and Raymond Saltsman Sr. (R) have refiled for the one-year term. Judy Harwood (D) has also filed for a seat. Harwood is the current clerk-treasurer but she is retiring from the position. At this time no one has filed for the clerk-treasurer seat. 
The Medaryville term for one-year will happen so the town election will be on the same cycle as the presidential election. 
The election board met on April 1 and formally approved the resolution. They then presented it to the Pulaski County Commissioners.

