Problems continue with Francesville sewer project

Francesville Town Council members are once again hearing about complications with the wastewater disinfection system upgrade at the lagoons.

The project that is behind schedule has seen its share of problems including the moving of sludge that took longer than anticipated and waiting on installation of equipment. During a regularly scheduled business meeting on Nov. 20, the council again heard how the project is stalled because of waiting for specialized aeration equipment or floating covers. The equipment floats on the lagoon and helps block sunlight.

The issue was brought to the attention of the council because there was a question as to whether or not the council wants to use a substitute supplier and different equipment to meet the extended deadlines of the project.

Councilman Kyle Trent questioned if there is any legal recourse the council can take regarding the issues the project is facing with one of the subcontractors. It appears the needed equipment wasn’t ordered until a few weeks ago.

A motion was approved for the project to move forward with a substitute supplier.