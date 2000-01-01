Problems with wastewater treatment continue for Francesville

Problems with the latest wastewater treatment project continue to be a hassle for the Town of Francesville but solutions are soon to be tried.

Water department superintendent Greg Stone said, during a regular meeting on April 15, he would like to purchase two more posts to attach to the lagoon curtain at the wastewater treatment plant. The curtain is part of the treatment process but it moves because of the wind.

The curtain and tiles in the lagoons are used to reduce the ammonia in the sewage and were added to the process about a year and half ago because of state requirements to reduce the ammonia levels. After it appeared that the project was completed, the curtain and tiles began to move because of the wind. The tiles are used as part of the chemical process that reduces the ammonia levels. They move because of the wind and become stacked.

