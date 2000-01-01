Progress continues on old Winamac elevator

Work has been continuing on the old Winamac grain elevator, according to information given at a recent Winamac Town Council meeting. Demolition officially started in early January on the former elevator located at 302 S. Logan Street. Most of the metal on the silos has now been taken down and removed. As for next steps, town manager Brad Zellers advised that workers plan to build up about 20 feet of dirt and stone around the bases of the silos so they can reach the silos and begin to take them down. The town of Winamac has received a Blight Clearance Program grant in the amount of $252,440 for the work, removal of debris and the conversion to a green space.