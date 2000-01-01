Property taxes due May 11 for spring installment

The spring installments of the property tax bills have been sent to taxpayers and are due on May 11.

Because of COVID-19, the treasurer’s office is closed to the public but property tax bills are still due. The bills were sent on April 13 and while the spring tax due date has not been extended, an executive order issued by Gov. Holcomb waives the penalty on delinquent taxes for 60 days.

Taxpayers have a few options when paying their property tax bills. They can pay by mail, at a bank or online.

If paying by mail, taxpayers are instructed to send in the coupons with payment and a phone number. They also ask for a self-addressed stamped envelope if wanting a receipt. Bryant said they will note the postmark in payments made by mail. Mail payments to: Pulaski County Treasurer, Courthouse, Room 240, 112 E. Main St., Winamac, IN 46996.

If paying at a bank, taxpayers should make sure that they have their coupon with them. Banks that will accept payments include:

• Alliance Bank — Francesville and Winamac branches

• First Federal Savings Bank — Winamac branch

• First National Bank of Monterey — Monterey and Winamac branches

• 1st Source Bank (customers only) (put in night deposit box)

Taxpayers also have the option of paying online at paygov.us. Taxpayers must have the property numbers and the amounts when paying online. The card company will charge a 2.5% fee.

Please feel free to email or call the treasurer’s office with any questions at treasurersoffice@pulaskicounty.in.gov or 574-946-3632.