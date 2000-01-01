Proposed solar UDO changes from commissioners tabled by APC

The Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) recently held a meeting and a public hearing on the proposed changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in regards to solar on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. In total, the meeting lasted approximately four hours with public comment proceeding for two of those hours. Over 80 recommended changes had been sent to the APC for review from the Pulaski County Commissioners. The commissioners agreed to send the proposed changes to the APC for approval at a regular meeting on Feb. 22. The APC stated at Wednesday's meeting after public comment that they would like to have more time to study some of the points made during their discussion and vote on the matter at a later meeting.