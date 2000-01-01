Home / News / Proposed solar UDO changes from commissioners tabled by APC
Stock photo

Proposed solar UDO changes from commissioners tabled by APC

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Advisory Plan Commission (APC) recently held a meeting and a public hearing on the proposed changes to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) in regards to solar on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. In total, the meeting lasted approximately four hours with public comment proceeding for two of those hours. Over 80 recommended changes had been sent to the APC for review from the Pulaski County Commissioners. The commissioners agreed to send the proposed changes to the APC for approval at a regular meeting on Feb. 22. The APC stated at Wednesday's meeting after public comment that they would like to have more time to study some of the points made during their discussion and vote on the matter at a later meeting.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here