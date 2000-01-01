Proposed splash pad project in memory of Winamac student

Owen Abbott will forever be remembered by those who love him for his fun mischievousness and his heart.

Owen, 13, was killed in a bus accident on Dec. 5, 2018, while the Winamac Community Middle School students were traveling on a field trip. He was well liked by his peers and teachers and is remembered as a fun loving type of kid.

He was a member of the Pulaski County 4-H and was active in the shooting sports club. He played baseball for Star City Little League and was on the All-Star team every year. Owen also played football and basketball.

Owen was many things but most of all, he was the son of Dean Abbott Jr. and Britni Fritz. Because of this Britni and her husband Nick Fritz want to remember him in a special way, so the Owen Abbott Memorial Splash Pad will be built.

Britni and Nick met with the Winamac Town Council, during a regular meeting on Feb. 15, to announce the splash pad project.

The project was explained by town manager Brad Zellers. It includes a shelter with restrooms, a splash pad, seating in an open area with a possible pergola, a parking area and fencing.

The splash pad area will be about 3,500 square feet and connected to the town water system with the water meter being in a small room to split the shelter. The splash pad will also have an area for toddlers.

Zellers said because this park is being named in honor of Owen, there will be a memorial sign.