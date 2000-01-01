Prosecutor’s office investigating shooting

A fatal shooting has left the public with a number of questions as information is being released by the police a bit at a time.

The latest news that has been released on the fatal shooting of Peter J. Doffin Jr., 36, of Lafayette, is that the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the case to determine if officers violated any laws.

On March 28, police from several different agencies were involved in the pursuit of Doffin Jr. after he was suspected of dragging his daughter from a Warren County home. The pursuit ended in the death of Doffin Jr. on U.S. 421, about 1 mile south of the SR 114 intersection, or about 4 miles south of Francesville.

Officers involved in the shooting were identified on March 31 by the Indiana State Police. They include Eber, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputies Jodi Rohler and Jon Eads, and Monon Town Marshall Roger Young.

The four officers who were involved in the shooting were questioned on Thursday as part of the investigation.

Prosecuting attorney Dan Murphy said he has not received the reports regarding the incident but anticipates them later this week.

Murphy said if the shooting is justified then it will be announced as so. If not then charges can be filed or it could be presented to a grand jury.

In determining whether the shooting is justified, Murphy said the case will be reviewed fact by fact and review whether or not the use of deadly force was authorized under both law and the way the courts have interpreted it in the past.

Murphy said reviewing the facts of the case is something that is done on every case. Murphy is confident that a decision regarding the case will happen soon after they have reviewed all the reports and facts.

Pulaski County Sheriff Jeff Richwine said Eber was put on administrative leave on Tuesday and will return to work after he has passed a ready-to-work evaluation hopefully later this week.