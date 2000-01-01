Home / News / Prosecutor Gaumer urges bus awareness as school begins

Prosecutor Gaumer urges bus awareness as school begins

As summer comes to a close, it's time for the children in Pulaski County to head back to school. That means, once again, school buses and school bus stops will be a part of the daily commute for all of us. With school starting this month, Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer wanted to take a moment to remind everyone to slow down around school buses and school bus stops and to stop when the school bus stop-arm is extended, and the red lights are flashing. Unfortunately, school bus stop- arm violations are all too common in Indiana and can lead to fatal results.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

