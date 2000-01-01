Public hearing held for alley closure in Pulaski

The Pulaski County Commissioners recently held a public hearing regarding the proposed road/alley closure in Pulaski around the former Pulaski Schoolhouse. During the Feb. 20 meeting, attorney Justin Schramm was present to represent current owner Mike Eggleston and to present more information about the matter. He said there are two alleyways, one that runs through the middle of the five parcels and one directly behind the school. The reasoning for vacation is to better secure Eggleston's lots. After hearing public comment, they passed a motion to allow Reutebuch Road to remain open, but to vacate the 14 foot alley in the front yard.