Public hearing held for CDBG planning program

The Winamac Town Council held a public hearing regarding their intent to apply to the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Planning program on Monday, Aug. 12. The town will be requesting a total of $90,000 in CDBG funds and they will be used for a master utility plan for water, sewer and storm water improvements. The exact kind of improvements will be determined over the next 10 years. The local fund contribution will be $12,000, with $6,000 coming from the town's water fund and $6,000 from the town's wastewater fund.