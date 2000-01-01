Public hearing held for clearance grant to tear down old Winamac elevator
Megan Galbreath
A public hearing was held on Monday, Oct. 10 for the town of Winamac's proposed application to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a blight clearance grant. The grant will be used to tear down the old elevator at 302 S. Logan St. in Winamac. The proposed budget for the project is $268,280 with $250,000 estimated for demolition and $18,280 for grant administration fees. The matter was opened up for public comments or questions, but none were brought before the council.
