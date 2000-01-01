Home / News / Public hearing held for grant application

Public hearing held for grant application

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Commissioners held a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov 12 about the county's intention to apply to the Indiana Office of Community Rural Affairs (OCRA) for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Planning program. The CDBG program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. The funds are intended to be used for the development of a county broadband plan. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $50,000. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $26,550. It is also proposed to expend an estimated $5,600 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will come from the Pulaski County ARPA money. A few clarifying questions came from the audience during the hearing.

