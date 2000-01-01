Public hearing held for proposed Mammoth Grazing project tax abatement

The meeting room at the Pulaski County Courthouse was packed for the public hearing on a confirmatory resolution for a tax abatement on the proposed Mammoth Grazing Lands and Pastures Project. The hearing was held on the evening of Oct. 7. Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer was on the agenda to introduce the resolution to the Pulaski County Council. He stated that they would have three options after hearing public comment: table the decision if they feel unprepared to make a final decision yet; reject the resolution; or adopt the resolution. Origer explained that if they were to choose to adopt the resolution, it would trigger a window of up to 50 days in which to negotiate the terms of the economic development agreement for this project with the applicant developer. CDC Director Origer then offered a staff report to the county council on his observations about this project.