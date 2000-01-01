The Pulaski Christmas lights: A vivid past, present and future

It's that time of year to indulge once again in holiday traditions, and for many that might include viewing the Christmas lights on display in the small community of Pulaski. The tradition of the Pulaski lights dates back to 1989 when the county celebrated its 150th birthday. The Christmas lights are up and can be viewed this year from 5 - 11 p.m. every night until Friday, Jan. 1. The village of Pulaski is situated along SR 119 just south of Winamac.