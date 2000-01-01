Pulaski Circuit Court awarded grant to implement family treatment court

The Pulaski Circuit Court was awarded grant funding from the Indiana Office of Court Services to implement a family treatment court. Family treatment courts are also referred to as special problem solving courts which are known, nationally, as the most effective court programs. These courts focus on family engagement, substance abuse and work holistically with the family unit to help break the cycle of addiction, child neglect and other criminal activity.

The local courts have frequently served as a “revolving door” for those who consistently encounter the justice system. Problem solving courts (which include family treatment courts and veterans treatment courts) work effectively to link participants with resources to help them with challenges that include sobriety and mental health. Family treatment courts are also designed to address challenges that interfere with healthy parent-child relationships in a timely manner.

Grant funding will be used to support a coordinator for the program, training support; funding for additional programs; drug screenings, and educational components to further develop and implement a family treatment court.

The families involved in this court program will include families that have abuse, neglect, or dependency cases that are pending before the court and contributing factors such as criminal behavior and substance abuse disorder.

The goal is to have temporary operational certification by this fall or early winter so that the program can be up and running by the end of the year.