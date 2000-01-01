Pulaski Co. EMS receives approval for ambulance additionals

Pulaski County EMS Director Natasha Daugherty received approval from the county commissioners for additional ambulance items she has requested. The approval was granted at a regular meeting on Monday, March 3. Daugherty explained that the additionals were for the new unit that is expected to arrive in April 2026. She said it will then go to the manufacturer where it will get the components that she is asked for. Those include an additional cabinet for the CPR seat, the D tank storage, the O2 lift compartment, the back up camera and the additional bulkhead storage cabinet that should be added in May 2026. Those are in the amount of $6,786.