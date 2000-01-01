Pulaski County’s new royalty crowned

This year's 4-H fair not only ushered in fun, but also new royalty. Alexia Intravaia was crowned Miss Pulaski County 2023 and Miss Congeniality and Aidan Smith and Maddox Bucinski were honored as 2023 4-H Achievement Royalty. Intravaia was joined by Miss Pulaski County 2022 Kingsley Kroft, and new court: McKenzie Hinz (second runner-up), Hailey Attinger (People's Choice Award recipient), Mahailia Dugan (first runner-up) and Madison Budka (third runner-up). Pictured behind the 4-H royalty are the 2023 4-H Achievement Court: Taylee Ringen, Alana Kasten, Alison Grothaus and Benjamin Boardman.