Pulaski County 2026 Election: What to expect

County Clerk JoLynn Behny and Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy are urging Pulaski County to start thinking now about the 2026 local elections.

Several federal, state and county offices will be up in the May 2026 primary election. Those offices include: U.S. Representative District 2, State Representatives for District 16 and 17, County Commissioner District 3, County Council Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4, Assessor, Clerk of Courts, Coroner, Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff and Surveyor. State Convention Delegates, Trustees and Advisory Board (Beaver, Cass, Franklin, Harrison, Indian Creek, Jefferson, Monroe, Rich Grove, Salem, Tippecanoe, Van Buren and White Post) and Precinct Committeemen (Democrat seats only; Beaver, Cass, Franklin, Indian Creek, Jefferson, Monroe 1, 2, 3 and 4, Rich Grove, Salem, Tippecanoe, Van Buren and White Post) are also on the ballot in May.

Some town seats will be up, too. Those include two Winamac Town Council (At Large) seats, Francesville Town Clerk-Treasurer and three Francesville Town Council seats. Behny advised that people who are interested in running for an office can fill out a CFA-1 form to create an exploratory committee.