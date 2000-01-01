Pulaski County among 26 counties to declare an emergency

Pulaski County is one of 26 other counties in the state where an emergency declaration has been made.

Because of heavy rain that began Feb. 15, rivers and ditches began to overflow causing major damage and major flooding in numerous counties across the state. Although the southern part of the state may not have received the rain, it is now flooding as the water moves south.

According to the National Weather Service, the Tippecanoe River reached a high of 15.16 feet in Winamac. The flood stage is 10 feet with a major flood stage being considered at 13 feet. Record flood levels happened in March of 2009 reaching 15.69 feet with the second highest level being in February of 1985 at 15.40 feet. The flood was noted as mimicking flooding that happened in 2008 and 2009.

Although a handful of families evacuated their homes, there was not a mandatory evacuation in the county. This flooding has destroyed or caused severe damage to homes, businesses, structures and infrastructure. Local families helped others evacuate and reports of car damage and water in basements are part of the widespread damage.

Those who were evacuated did not move to a shelter as one was not opened in Pulaski County. Shelters are established if county officials contact the American Red Cross and request assistance. The Red Cross was seen in the area beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28, as the mobile feeding program distributed lunch and dinner to the hardest hit areas of Elkhart, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph, and Starke counties.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a disaster declaration due to flooding that currently includes 26 Indiana counties, including Jackson, Kosciusko, Newton, Porter, Harrison, Jasper, Ohio, Pulaski, Benton, Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Jefferson, Spencer, Warrick, Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties.

For those impacted by the flooding in need of Red Cross support are encouraged to call 1-888-684-1441.