Pulaski County BZA selects board attorney

The Pulaski County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) selected a board attorney during a special session on Tuesday, July 15. This selection ends the board’s long search for an attorney. The BZA had two options for an attorney – Robert Eherenman with Haller Colvin Attorneys At Law (Fort Wayne) and Clifford Robinson of The Law Office of Clifford Robinson (Rensselaer). BZA Chairman Derrick Stalbaum said that members received and reviewed both of their resumes. Upon review, he said that there are things that he likes and dislikes about both, however he does like that Robinson is local.