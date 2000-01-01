Pulaski County CDC reveals results of wage study

The results of the wage study that the Community Development Commission (CDC) was conducting for the council were revealed to them during their regular meeting on April 10. The study was conducted by Pulaski County CDC Executive Director Nathan Origer and his assistant, Taylor Bailey. He reviewed the results in length, but he did preface it with "the bottom line" which is identified as a key finding in the wage study. The bottom line is that the entire estimated budget for pay increases to raise Pulaski County's pay scale to the regional average is $1,300,922...plus healthcare insurance for [a number of positions that seem to be necessary to create or to adjust from part-time to full-time].