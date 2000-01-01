Pulaski County Chamber awards top businesses, honors Darlene Mellon

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce highlighted their new mission for "Better Together" in 2025 during their annual meeting on Thursday, March 13. Chamber President Leslie Hanson shared that they adopted the motto in 2024 to emphasize the importance of collaboration among organizations and businesses in the county, as it is vital to achieving greater things together. In the spirit of "Better Together," Hanson said that she has joined Main Street Winamac, Nora Schambers has joined the Historical Society, Aaron Paulsen has joined the VFW and Don Darda from the Pulaski County Tribe has joined Main Street Winamac. President Hanson explained that she doesn't want "Better Together" to just be a Chamber motto, but rather a county motto,"Pulaski County: Better Together." She invited everyone to join her in this initiative this next year.