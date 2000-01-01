Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce announces 2025 H. J. Halleck Community Service Award recipient

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is honored to announce the selection of Don and Lynn Darda, of Winamac, as the 2025 H. J. Halleck Community Service recipient. Don and Lynn Darda reside in Winamac and have two children. When interviewed, they both stated their selection as a team was a surprise and felt very honored and humbled. As retired Eastern Pulaski School teachers, they are extremely active in the community as they were while still teaching. Whether it be working on the tree committee, volunteer reading at the school, sharing their talents and love of community countywide as active members of the Tribe, or Main Street – their willingness to help all organizations to work together and improve their community through arts, physical labor if needed, maintaining community projects and focusing on making Pulaski County a great place to live is exemplary.