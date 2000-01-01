Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce honors Denton with Halleck Award

Committed, dedicated, caring, strong and generous - those were the five words used to describe the personality of 2022 H.J. Halleck Community Service Award winner Doug Denton. He was presented with the award at a banquet on the evening of Nov. 17 at One Eyed Jack's Celebration Station. Denton is a longtime devoted leader in Monterey and Pulaski County, serving for many years on several boards in varying capacities. In Monterey, he has served as president of the Monterey Town Council for seven years and has been a member for six, president of the Monterey Lions Club for 17 years and a member for 19 and was the president and a member of the Monterey Days Festival Board for several years. In addition to that, Denton also created the first Neighborhood Watch in Pulaski County for the town of Monterey in an effort to keep the community safe. Denton also provides a service to the county, such as being vice president of the Pulaski County Emergency Management Board and a member of the Pulaski County Community Development Committee. He has served in each of those capacities for seven years.