Pulaski County Commissioners hear updates on solar projects

The Pulaski County Commissioners heard updates on county solar projects on Monday, May 5 from VS Engineering, touching on items such as road repair, breaches of contract, extra patrol and stop signs, to name a few. Timothy Hollandsworth, project manager at VS Engineering, advised the commissioners that road repairs are underway on CR 800 W. and sections of CR 600 S. He said that Doral has brought in Town and Country Paving to do that work. He added that if at the end of project the PASER rating is above or at what it was prior, no additional work will be done. However, if it is below what the PASER rating is, they will come out and make the necessary improvements to bring it to or above that rating. Hollandsworth said that as inspections are conducted, they do note when things arise such as potholes starting to develop. He said those are getting addressed in a timely manner. Road sweeping has also been underway, trying to get roads back to a normal driving condition.