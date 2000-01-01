Pulaski County Council approves tax abatement for Vander Haag's building

A public hearing was held to hear comments on Vander Haag's proposed tax abatement for an expansion project on the south parcel of their property during a regular county council meeting on February 13. The matter was discussed at last month's meeting by Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer when he brought a preliminary resolution establishing the south parcel as a economic revitalization area, Resolution 2023-01, before them for approval. It passed unanimously. Vander Haag's is planning on constructing a 100' x 200' steel building on the south parcel that they have, beyond where they put up the two new buildings. About 5,000 square feet of that building will be used for office space. Council president Ken Boswell opened the floor up for public comment on the matter, but no one came forward. The council ultimately passed the abatement as presented.