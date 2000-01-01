Pulaski County Council reviews virtual meeting ordinance

County Council President Mike Tiede presented a virtual attendance ordinance for the council’s review during a regular meeting on Nov. 10. The county has a virtual attendance resolution on file, which was drafted by former county attorney Kevin Tankersley in late 2022. The updated ordinance being proposed now is titled Ordinance 2025-15, Limitations on Remote Attendance By Council Members, drafted by county attorney Jacob Ahler. The ordinance states that the council acknowledges that remote participation in meetings via electronic means (such as Zoom) may be permitted under certain circumstances under both Indiana law and county policy. It adds that, "the council finds it necessary to establish reasonable limits on the frequency of remote attendance to preserve the deliberative nature of council meetings." The updated ordinance says that no member of the Pulaski County Council shall attend two consecutive regular meetings via Zoom or any other electronic communication platform. Each council member may attend no more than six meetings per calendar year by electronic means, provided that prior authorization is obtained from the council president and the reason for remote attendance falls within acceptable circumstances as permitted under Indiana Code.